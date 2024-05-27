Perpetual rules NCAA 3x3 cage wars

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta emerged as king of 3x3 boys’ basketball following a masterful 16-9 victory over La Salle Greenhills (LSGH) in Season 99 National Collegiate Athletic Association over the weekend at the Jose Rizal University (JRU) gymnasium in Mandaluyong City.

Composed of Louie Rosales, Icee Callangan, JD Pagulayan and LeBron Daep, the Junior Altas were simply impressive as they creamed the Greenies to reign supreme in the ovahalf-court cage event.

Callangan emerged as Most Valuable Player (MVP) in this tourney that saw LSGH winning the silver medal and San Beda University settling for the bronze.

In the men’s division, JRU went through the wringer to book a thrilling 21-20 win over San Sebastian College.

Vince Sarmiento delivered the crucial free throw that sealed the win and the crown for the host school, which swept all its six games — four in the group stages and a 21-12 win over San Beda in the semifinals.

The victory was the third title of the Heavy Bombers in 3x3 after ruling the U18 division twice before the pandemic.

Rounding out the victorious JRU side are Joshua Guiab, Karl de Jesus and Jonathan Medina, who emerged as MVP after playing a pivotal role in spoiling the red-hot San Sebastian rally in the crucial stretch.