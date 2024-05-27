No stone unturned in Cebu’s Palaro venue rehab

Athletes competing in this year’s Palarong Pambansa are expected to have a memorable time competing in various events this July, according to Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia on Monday.

At a press conference, Garcia said he already pressed the contractors to finish the track oval rehabilitation at the Cebu City Sports Center on time or they would have to face the consequences.

“We are facing the importance of meeting the deadline, particularly in preparation for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa,” he said.

Garcia hinted at possible challenges the contractors would face on their licenses should they fail to complete the work on time.

Garcia visited the track oval upon his assumption on 13 May and found several works that needed the attention of the city government.

Among the major works found to have been delayed is the rubberizing of the track oval. The contractor explained the delay and vowed to finish it on time.

He cited the contractor’s explanation which said that the installation of the rubber at the eight-lane 400-meter racetrack oval should be done last so as not to be destroyed by heavy equipment used to repair the other components of the sports center.

Garcia said he is also meeting other people involved in the preparations for the Palaro that will be held from 6 to 17 July.