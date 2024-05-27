NGAP, Silicon end handicapping system stalemate

The deadlock over the management of the national handicapping system is finally over.

The National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) and its former provider, Silicon Computer and Telecoms Inc., formally reached an agreement that will benefit the local golf community.

In a recent meeting, NGAP president Martin Lorenzo and Silicon president Rodel Mangulabnan agreed to forget their difference and unite to ensure a smooth transition and turnover of data to the federation’s new World Handicapping System (WHS) provider, New Zealand-based DotGolf.

Lorenzo stressed that they have already buried the hatchet and settled their financial dispute. He also expressed gratitude to Silicon and Mangulabnan for their past contributions to Philippine golf.

“With the help of Silicon, we can now look forward to fast-tracking the integration of all the necessary database that would not only help our members obtain not just the best updates but also track historical data for whatever purpose it may serve,” said Lorenzo, who was given a fresh mandate as NGAP chief after beating former congressman Juan Miguel “Mikey” Arroyo last April.

Mangulabnan, in turn, thanked NGAP for the opportunity to serve the local golf community and re-affirmed his willingness to support the federation and the advancement of Philippine golf.

NGAP and Silicon had been at odds over the handling of the national handicapping system.

After ably handling and processing the handicaps of club members in the country for the past 10 years, Silicon’s contract was terminated last September as the federation aimed to upgrade its services and forge a global partnership with DotGolf.

DotGolf, after all, is a world-class provider based in New Zealand and is a WHS-certified by the R&A and the United States Golf Association.

It is also the current WHS provider of the R&A, England Golf, Scottish Golf, Wales Golf, Golf New Zealand and Golf Australia.