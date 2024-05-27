MPL SHOCKER: Team Liquid ECHO sweeps defending champ AP Bren in S13 final

Team Liquid ECHO proved too much for the defending MPL PH champion Falcons AP Bren following a dominant victory over the latter to capture the Season 13 champion on Sunday at SM Southmall in Las Pinas.

Composed of KarlTzy, Bennyqt, Jaypee, Sanford, and Sanji, Team Liquid ECHO scored a stunning 4-0 sweep over the M5 world champion. Team Liquid ECHO's experience laner Sanford was named finals MVP.

"It is a good feeling to beat a dominating team. I think this is just our fifty percent" said two-time world champion and M2 world championship MVP KarlTzy.

With MPL PH Season 13 championship in the bag, Team Liquid ECHO now sets its sights on the elusive Mid Season Cup 2024 which is set to take place from 28 June to 14 July in Riyadh where a staggering $3,000,000 prize pool awaits.