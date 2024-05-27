Marcos releases P1.2-M in humanitarian aid for 'Aghon' victims

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday that government agencies had already mobilized humanitarian aid in several parts of the country in response to the devastation caused by Typhoon Aghon (international name: Ewiniar).

In a social media post, Marcos said the government is committed to providing continued support to all affected areas as it has already released millions worth of financial assistance to areas affected by the typhoon.

“We have distributed more than P1.2 million in humanitarian assistance and prepared over P3 billion worth of standby funds and prepositioned goods and stockpiles to ensure broader and faster assistance for our countrymen affected by Typhoon #AghonPH," Marcos Jr. wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Our government agencies will continue in supporting every community and ensuring the well-being of our countrymen," he added.