Marcos orders P3-B in ’Aghon’ standby funds

In response to typhoon Aghon’s (international name: Ewiniar) devastation, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on Monday that government agencies had mobilized humanitarian aid in several parts of the country.

In a social media post, Marcos said the government is committed to providing continued support to all affected areas, releasing millions of pesos in financial assistance to areas affected by the typhoon.

“We have distributed more than P1.2 million in humanitarian assistance and prepared over P3 billion worth of standby funds and prepositioned goods and stockpiles to ensure broader and faster assistance for our countrymen affected by typhoon ‘Aghon,’” Marcos wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Our government agencies will continue to support every community and ensure the well-being of our countrymen,” he added.

Typhoon “Aghon” has caused widespread damage across several provinces, leaving thousands of families displaced and needing urgent assistance.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) 2 was raised over the southeastern part of Isabela (Dinapigue, Palanan) and the northern part of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran) as of 8 a.m. Monday.

“Aghon” was moving northeast over the Philippine Sea at press time. TCWS 1 was also raised over a number of other places in Luzon. In-person classes were canceled in several places on Monday because of the typhoon.

The latest monitoring by weather bureau PAGASA showed that typhoon “Aghon” was moving away from the Philippine landmass. As of 4 p.m. yesterday, its center was estimated at 155 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora.

“Aghon” recorded maximum sustained winds of 140 km/hour near the center, gustiness of up to 170 km/h, and central pressure of 965 hectoPascals (hPa).

The typhoon is less likely to directly bring a significant amount of rainfall within the next three days, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, the southwest wind flow enhanced by the typhoon will bring moderate to heavy rains over Western Visayas and portions of Mimaropa in the next two days.

“A weakening trend may begin mid or late Wednesday as the typhoon begins interacting with the mid-latitude environment and undergo post-tropical transition,” PAGASA said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that more than 19,000 people were affected by Aghon.

A total of 8,465 families, or 19,373 persons, were affected, of which 657 families, or 2,162 persons, were sheltered in 81 evacuation centers, the NDRRMC said. Likewise, 23 families of 65 people were pre-emptively evacuated.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police reported in a press briefing at Camp Crame that, based on their records, three people died due to “Aghon,” while five were injured.

The fatalities were a seven-month-old baby who drowned and two others who were killed by a falling tree.

Of the injured, one was from CALABARZON and four were from the Bicol region.

Over P1,900,000 worth of assistance has been extended to the affected population, which included family food packages, hot meals, and malong.

“Aghon” is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday.