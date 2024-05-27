LTO exec slay suspect nabbed

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday revealed that its operatives have arrested the suspect in the killing of an official of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Quezon City last week.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo — in a briefing — said that the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) for the case arrested alias “Danny” in Barangay Batasan Hills, Quezon City last 25 May.

“The QCPD immediately created a SITG and based on the pieces of evidence, particularly the OR-CR of the motorcycle, they were able to make a follow up operation that led to the arrest of the suspect,” Fajardo said.

She added that investigators obtained information from four witnesses that led to the suspect’s arrest.

“As to the motive it is not clear yet to us whether this is related to the victim’s work at the LTO but we are not discounting this early if this has something to do with personal grudge, we are also determining whether there are other people who might be involved in this incident,” Fajardo said.

To recall, Mercedita Gutierrez — the LTO Central Office registration chief — was gunned down Friday night in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City. The suspect on board a motorcycle shot her near the corner of K-H Street near Kamias Road.

“The victim, who sustained wounds, was immediately brought to East Avenue Medical Center for treatment but was declared dead by the attending physician,” QCPD said in its initial report.

Earlier in the day, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. announced that the gunman is already in custody.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, on the other hand, called the killing of Gutierrez “a cowardly act.”