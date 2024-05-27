Largest integrated resort in Clark sets to open in 2026

Hann Holdings Inc. (HHI) is set to complete the P17-billion first phase of its 450-hectare development that will bring a luxury integrated resort experience to New Clark City in 2026.

Hann Reserve is planned to be the largest development in the area. It will introduce several luxury hotel brands to the Philippines, including Banyan Tree, Sofitel, Emblems (Accor), The Luxury Collection, and The Westin (Marriott International).

Additionally, it will feature premium villas, luxury residences, commercial and retail establishments, clubhouses, an international school, and convention facilities.

A 10-hectare public park, developed with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), will offer interactive themes for all ages.

The development will also include three PGA-affiliated championship golf courses, designed by KJ Choi, Nicklaus Design, and Nick Faldo.

“Partnering with Accor, Marriott International, and the PGA, and supported by PAGCOR, BCDA, CDC, and local governments, we aim to create unparalleled experiences for golf enthusiasts, families, and travelers,” President and CEO Dae Sik Han said.

According to Han, this development is part of the company’s 10-year plan to blend luxury and recreation in Pampanga.

Hann Resorts, currently employing 4,000 to 4,500 individuals, anticipates a significant expansion in its workforce to between 20,000 and 30,000 upon the development of Hann Reserve.

The Hann Foundation Inc. (HFI) supports social development through its various initiatives. HFI's Education pillar focuses on providing training programs for engineering and hospitality students, aiming to bridge the gap between education and employment.

In 2023, HFI opened the TCLASS Construction Skills Laboratory in Tarlac, a P3.5 million facility that offers practical training to students.

The initiative enhances educational opportunities for marginalized students, allowing them to gain valuable skills and increase their employability.