Lapid vows continuous help to Baguio

BAGUIO CITY — Senator Lito Lapid vows he will not stop extending help to the people of Baguio City.

On 27 May, the senator together with officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Cordillera distributed cash aid to 6,000 individuals mostly senior citizens at the PFVR Gymnasium of Baguio City. They were also accompanied by Baguio City Lone District Representative Mark Go.

The distribution is part of DSWD’s program Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation.

All of the 6,000 beneficiaries received P3,000 each.