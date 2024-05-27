HEAVYWEIGHTS ADVANCE

PARIS, France (AFP) — Naomi Osaka swept to her first victory at the French Open in three years, setting up a potential showdown with Iga Swiatek while Carlos Alcaraz maintained his record of never losing in the first round of a Grand Slam.

However, Andy Murray’s French Open career was ruthlessly ended in straight sets by fellow three-time major winner and 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka.

The 39-year-old Swiss hailed his beaten rival as a “great champion” as the former world No. 1 bid adieu to the tournament ahead of his expected retirement later in the summer.

Osaka, a four-time major winner who has yet to get past the third round in Paris, needed three sets to defeat Italy’s 48th-ranked Lucia Bronzetti on the showpiece Court Philippe Chatrier, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.

The 26-year-old fired 31 winners, including six aces, and 45 unforced errors in a match where she gave up a 4-0 lead in the decider before finding herself 5-4 down.

She, however, rallied strongly to register her first win at a Grand Slam since the 2022 Australian Open.

‘Low expectations and high hopes.’

“It feels really nice to be back and I’m just really grateful to be here in front of everybody,” Osaka said.

The Japanese star, a former world No. 1 who is now at 134 in the rankings, has endured a bittersweet relationship with the French capital.

In 2021, she was fined for opting out of mandatory media commitments before withdrawing from the tournament in order to protect her mental health.

A year later, she fell in the first round before leaving the sport in September 2022 for 16 months to give birth to her daughter.

Top seed and defending champion Swiatek, chasing a fourth French Open, will face Osaka if the Pole gets past qualifier Leolia Jeanjean on Monday.

World No. 3 and reigning Wimbledon champion Alcaraz eased to a 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 win over America’s J.J. Wolf, the 107th-ranked player who entered the main draw as a “lucky loser” from qualifying.

Alcaraz, 21, who made the semifinals in 2023 where he was defeated by Novak Djokovic, took his first-round record at the majors to 13-0.

Alcaraz showed no sign of suffering from the right arm injury which sidelined him from the Rome Open as he coasted to victory on the back of 27 winners and nine breaks of serve.

“I don’t need too many matches to be at my best,” Alcaraz said.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic begins his bid for a fourth French Open title and 25th major on Tuesday.

“Low expectations and high hopes,” said the Serb on Sunday after arriving in Paris without a title in the season for the first time since 2018.

Murray, the runner-up at Roland Garros in 2016 and still the only British man to make the final since 1937, lost 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 to Wawrinka.

Wawrinka becomes only the third man over the age of 39 to win a match at the French Open since 1980.

“My first words are for a great champion,” Wawrinka said of Murray after their 23rd career meeting.

Murray, 37, said he’s proud of his French Open career even if “when you compare it to what Rafa or Novak achieved, it obviously is minuscule.”