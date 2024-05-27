Filipino brands in Shibuya, Japan pop-up

This we can proudly say about five Filipino contemporary brands that are currently featured in a pop-up at multi-brand store Esmeralda Serviced Department (ESD) located in Shibuya’s hip locale, Tomigaya, Japan.

These noteworthy names that have been active in recent years in Manila’s fashion scene are Bagasao, Idyllic Summers, Kelvin Morales, Proudrace, with the most seasoned in the group J Mäkitalo.

These modern-day flag carriers bring our country pride as they were personally selected by ESD owners Coco Kanayama and Makoto Kawahara from a list of young, esteemed and relevant Filipino brands presented by Tetta Ortiz-Matera (who is also is another reputable flag carrier and has been representing Pinoy brands to Japan) of LIT Fashion Consultancy.

“All of the brands we chose have an aesthetic that is unique, designs that you cannot find in Tokyo,” says Kanayama.

They present a wide range of curated and well-edited, one-of-a-kind, limited-edition or distinct offerings in womenswear, menswear, streetwear, fine accessories and jewelry.

She adds, “I was drawn to the beauty of delicate craftsmanship of fabrics such as silk and your very own piña by Filipino artisans. But it’s through the modest and visionary initiatives of Matera that these things pull through. Her unwavering love and support for Pinoy talent is patriotic and relevant to existing issues that surround such projects and the likes.

“This is the second year I am working with ESD on a pop-up,” she adds, “but have been organizing pop-ups independently in Tokyo since 2016 featuring numerous Filipino brands in both fashion and lifestyle segments. I have always believed in the enormous talent of our local designers, and this is my own way of championing them and providing a platform to showcase their designs to the Japanese market when funding and support for bigger, more impactful fashion projects are lacking.”

To represent a country is an honor and privilege not given to all. And those who just got into it can look forward to the start of something exciting and good.

Steffi Go of Idyllic Summers says, “As it’s our first foray into the international market, we’re very thrilled to share our take of The Philippines’ identity and craftsmanship to the rest of the world. The brand is built on the heritage and artisanal skills of the Filipinos. We have been very firm and consistent on those values.”

For Seph Bagasao, it’s about the objectivity and respect to one’s identity and being together on a global platform. “Experiencing the unbiased response of the Japanese audience is rewarding in itself. There’s a sense of freedom in offering a unique perspective through our work and sharing the space with brands I admire.”

Makitalo ends on a high note with a sense of optimism. “I feel proud to showcase my work in Japan; it’s such a fun and modern country. Explaining how our contemporary-designed jewelry is made in our studio by traditionally-trained plateros makes me feel proud. The Japanese market’s taste is very diverse and there is a sense of fun, boldness and androgyny that is interesting to draw upon.”

The pop-up which started last Friday, 24 May, will run until Tuesday, 28 May. The event is a collaboration between ESD and Tetta Ortiz-Matera of LIT Fashion Consultancy.