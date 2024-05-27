Elvira secures 2nd DP World Tour crown

ANTWERP, Belgium (AFP) — Spaniard Nacho Elvira edged a one-shot victory on the final day of the Antwerp on Sunday to claim his second DP World Tour title.

Elvira entered the final day with a four-shot lead over his competitors but sweated on his Danish playing partner Niklas Norgaard’s 18th green birdie putt, which would have forced a play-off.

Norgaard missed the 12-footer, allowing the 37-year-old to claim the crown at 18 under.

“I’m very happy,” Elvira said.

“I was a little bit emotional because I know all the hard work that I put in that sometimes doesn’t show. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Elvira shot an opening round of 64, followed up a second of the same score and a third round of 67 to put himself in the driving seat heading into the last day of play at the Rinkven International Golf Club.