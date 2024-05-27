Eala rises to No. 157

Alex Eala reached a career-best No. 157 in the Women's Tennis Association rankings after a stellar showing in the 2024 French Open.

Eala rose from her previous best No

160 after a good showing in the second Grand Slam of the year.

The 19-year-old netter swept YaXin Ma of China, 6-1, 6-1, in the first qualifying match before carving a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory Taylah Preston of Australia in the second qualifying round.

Eala missed out on a main draw 6-4, 6-7, 4-6 loss to Julia Riera of Argentina in the third qualifying round.