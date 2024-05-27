Djokovic tempers Paris expectations

PARIS, France (AFP) — Novak Djokovic said he has “low expectations and high hopes” for the French Open after a turbulent season so far in which he has failed to win an ATP title.

The world No. 1 will kick off his bid for a fourth Roland Garros crown and record-breaking 25th Grand Slam triumph when he takes on French wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Tuesday.

His win-loss record this year is a disappointing 14-6 and he is yet to reach a final.

Djokovic arrived in Paris off the back of a shock semifinal loss at a low-key warm-up event in Geneva to Czech Tomas Machac after which he said he was “worried” about his form.

“Low expectations and high hopes,” Djokovic told reporters when asked how he felt heading into the tournament.

“I almost feel a bit embarrassed to say what my expectations are.”

“Anything but a title for me is not satisfactory. So, it has always been like that. I know it might sound arrogant to a lot of people, but I think I have the career that backs it up.”

The last time Djokovic went into the French Open without a title in the calendar year, he was dumped out in the 2018 quarterfinals by unheralded Italian Marco Cecchinato.

When the Serbian star lifted his men’s record 24th Slam at last year’s US Open — his third major title of 2023 — it appeared as though he was set to dominate again this season.

But he is still waiting to break out of a tie with Margaret Court for the all-time record of Grand Slam titles after losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open semifinals.

“In a way, me playing still at this highest level, one of the major reasons is trying to write more history of the sport and win the biggest titles,” Djokovic added.

“Paris is definitely one of them.”

“So that’s why my hopes and goals are always the same, but I have to lower the expectations.”

“When I say that I mean, maybe not thinking too much ahead in advance in terms of the tournament and who I might face in the later rounds, but really taking it day by day, step by step, and really building my game.”

“Because that’s what I have really been struggling with, not really playing at a consistently good level.”