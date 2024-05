Photos

DILG SIGNS 'KALINGA BOMBERO' MOA

WATCH: DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. — together with the National Center for Mental Health - Wellness Center and Crisis Hotline Director Dr. Bernard Argamosa, BFP NCR Regional Director CSUPT Nahum Tarroza, and BFP FCSUPT Jesus Fernandez — signed a Memorandum of Agreement on “Kalinga Bumbero“, a 24/7 hotline that provides mental health support to BFP personnel and the public, on Monday, 27 May 2024, at the BFP National Headquarters in Quezon City | via Analy Labor