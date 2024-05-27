BINI featured in ‘Teen Vogue’s’ ‘Girl Group to Watch in 2024’ list

BINI makes “herstory” once again as the P-pop group landed on Teen Vogue’s “12 Girl Groups to Watch in 2024” list.

Said list recognizes and celebrates some of the most sought-after girl groups that took the world by storm while successfully presenting their narratives about womanhood and friendship through exceptional music and fun choreography.

Teen Vogue made a quick trip down memory lane as it described the rise and continued success of the Philippines’ girl group.

“From the media company ABS-CBN’s training program, Star Hunt Academy, BINI is an eight-member P-pop girl group. Jhoanna, Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha and Sheena debuted in 2021 with the song, “Born to Win,” an empowering anthem set to a dance-inducing beat. Just a year later, the group collaborated with P-pop leaders SB19 and Jonathan Manalo, cementing their influence in the genre. BINI dropped a number of hits in 2023, including “Pantropiko,” which has earned over 19 million views on YouTube and 54 million streams on Spotify,” it wrote.

“At the time of writing, the group’s hold is still evident as “Pantropiko” tops Billboard’s Philippines Songs chart with “Salamin, Salamin” right behind,” it added.

Aside from BINI, more girl groups who debuted in recent years were chosen to be a part of the list. This includes ATARASHII GAKKO!, BABYMONSTER, Billlie, FLO, Forthcoming I-LAND 2: N/a Group, ILLIT, KATSEYE, Kiss of Life, RLY, Say Now (formerly Needanamebro) and VCHA.

The girl groups included in the list were chosen by Teen Vogue editors.

In addition to this milestone, BINI is among the popular OPM artists included in the ultimate OPM collaboration, “Nasa Atin ang Panalo,” which was unveiled by Puregold across their social media platforms. This collaboration showcased four of the country’s most popular musical acts: BINI, SB19, SunKissed Lola and Flow G.