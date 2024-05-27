640 pass chemical engineers board exam

A total of 640 out of 928 takers passed the Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Monday.

Miguel Sapino Bungalon from the University of the Philippines (UP) - Los Banos topped the licensure exam with a rating of 87.30.

Cagayan State University - Caritain, De La Salle University - Manila, University of San Carlos, and UP - Diliman all posted a 100 percent passing rate.

The board exam was given by the Board of Chemical Engineering in Metro Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Iloilo, Legazpi, and Lucena in May.

The results were released two working days after the exams.