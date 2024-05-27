2 new road projects boost Negros connectivity

Access between the Negros provinces through Kabankalan City in Negros Occidental is expected to improve with the completion of two major road projects here.

A report from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Western Visayas (Region 6) on Monday names the completed projects as the Kabankalan-Bais Road worth P39.45 million and the Kabankalan-Bayawan Boundary Road with a project cost of P67.55 million.

Both Bais and Bayawan are component cities in Negros Oriental.

In a statement, DPWH-6 Regional Director Sanny Boy Oropel said the improved roads will provide all road users with safer, faster, and more convenient travel.

“These will also facilitate better transportation access by increasing road capacity and also better connection from one place to another,” he added.

The improved Kabankalan-Bais Road, traversing Barangay Tagukon in Kabankalan City, has additional lanes on both sides of the existing two-lane road.

The 1.568-lineal-kilometer roadway includes a grouted riprap for slope protection and metal guard rails to ensure safer and more convenient transportation.

“This road section provides a connection between Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental. Thus, its widening is significant to big trucks hauling products in and out of the two provinces. It also decongests traffic and ensures shorter travel time from one place to another,” Third Engineering District Engineer Rodney Gustilo said.

The Kabankalan-Bayawan Boundary Road, along Barangay Bantayan in Kabankalan City, is an expanded road network connecting remote communities in Purok Mambaog to the village proper.

Gustilo said this road section provides better roadway linkage between the two provinces through Barangay Mandu-ao in Bawayan City, offering comfortable and cost-efficient transportation.