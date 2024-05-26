LATEST

'Young Puccini' concert

"The Young Puccini," a concert devoted to Puccini juvenilia, with conductor Marlon Chen of the Manila Symphony Orchestra, was held at Hyundai Hall, Arete' Ateneo de Manila, in Quezon City on Sunday, 26 May 2024. The concert was attended by Italian Ambassador to the Philippines Marco Clemente. | via Analy Labor