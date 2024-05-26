WHO’S GONNA STOP ‘EM?

It was the turn of Alas Pilipinas’ potent backup crew to step up to the plate as Vanie Gandler, Cherry Nunag and Faith Nisperos powered the host team to a 25-16, 25-23, 25-15 bombardment of Iran late Saturday night in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The win sent the squad into its first-ever semifinal stint in the AVC spikefest, a feat that only ramped up the nation’s excitement over the sport that has been luring big crowds even during domestic competitions.

Gandler delivered nine points from eight attacks and an ace while Ninag chipped in four as star players Eya Laure and Thea Gagate sat on the bench.

“I’m just really happy to be able to help the team, to be able to help Eya, cause it’s a tournament where we play every day and they get tired, too,” the 23-year-old Gandler said.

“So I know that our role as second-stringers is very important so that they get enough rest, so that everyone is strong, especially coming into the semis, now that I think we made it, right?”

Despite having a short playing time, Nisperos also made her mark in the third set by scoring two points, including an attack to secure match point.

“All these guys here, they are really good. The question that we have, day after day, is to make a schedule of the players we can choose for tomorrow. We can change many other players,” Alas Pilipinas’ Brazilan head coach Jorge Souza De Brito said.

Alas Pilipinas is now aiming for a preliminary round sweep when it faces Chinese Taipei, which has yet to win a single game, as of press time.

Angel Canino, meanwhile, emerged as Alas Pilipinas’ top scorer once more with 16 points from 11 attacks, two blocks, and three aces. Sisi Rondina was in her usual self as she whipped out 12 attacks, while Fifi Sharma added nine.

Before Alas Pilipinas’ game, Vietnam slipped past Indonesia, 25-17, 25-15, 25-27, 25-13, to capture its fourth consecutive win and claim the solo lead in Group B.

Vi Thi Nuh Quynh erupted with 26 points from 23 attacks, two aces, and a block, while Tran Tu Linh hammered down 10 attacks and a block.

Vo Thi Kim Thoa, meanwhile, skillfully distributed the ball among her teammates as Nguyen Thi Tra My and Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen produced 10 points apiece, while Pham Thi Hien and Dinh Thi Tra Giang contributed nine each.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan secured the second seed in Group B after obliterating Hong Kong in straight sets, 25-17, 25-18, 25-4.

Sana Anarkulova recognized the need to secure the win to gain a semifinal spot as she dished out 22 points from 19 attacks, two blocks, and an ace, while her teammate Zanna Syroyeshkina came up with 16 points from 10 attacks, five aces, and a block.

Kazakhstan will face the top seed of Group A, possibly the Philippines or Australia, to begin their semifinal campaign on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will go head-to-head with Group A’s fourth placer at 1 p.m., also on Tuesday.