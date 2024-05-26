TNT wins Best Branding Campaign in first-ever TikTok Ad Awards PH

TNT, the value brand of mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has won the Best Branding Campaign gold award for its TNT Petmaloop Challenge in the first-ever TikTok Ad Awards Philippines.

“The TNT Petmaloop Challenge bested over 150 submissions from various consumer brands to win gold in the Best Branding Campaign category,” said Paolo David, Country Head for Brand Growth and Partnerships at TikTok, who earlier said that the awards aim to “recognize brands for their remarkable endeavors in crafting entertaining campaigns that resonate with communities, inspiring them to take meaningful action.”

Launched in October 2023, the TNT Petmaloop Challenge urged content creators nationwide to feature interesting highlights about their communities and regions that give them ‘saya’ or joy and upload them on TikTok. As part of the challenge, the participants could only use one TNT-powered smartphone, which they passed from one user to another in a relay.

The brand took everything to a whole new level by enabling the participants to livestream their journey from Bulacan to Manila on the video-sharing app without interruption, a feat that successfully set the Guinness World Record for the Longest Travel Livestream for a total of 26 hours, 15 minutes, and 29 seconds.

To mount the nationwide campaign, TNT worked closely with its partner agencies Ace Saatchi and Saatchi, Wavemaker Philippines, and CTV Inc.

“We thank TikTok Philippines for this prestigious award, which is a testament to the creativity, ingenuity, and passion of our internal teams and agency partners in creating a groundbreaking campaign that fostered a sense of pride among Filipinos,” said Alex O. Caeg, Head of Smart Consumer Wireless Business.

“We dedicate this award to our subscribers, whose trust and loyalty inspire us every day to fulfill our mission of bringing ‘saya’ to Filipinos not just through our value-packed services but also through fun and meaningful campaigns, true to the essence of our brand,” said Lloyd R. Manaloto, Head of Prepaid at Smart.

“Our subscribers can look forward to more affordable offers that keep them connected and happy, powered by our widest network coverage,” said Erika Apostol, Head of TNT.

TNT’s Best Branding Campaign award from TikTok is the latest in a string of local and international recognitions that the brand received for its memorable and viral campaigns.

TNT is set to receive a gold award under the Innovation in Content Marketing/Branded Editorial category of the upcoming 11th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards for its Petmaloop Challenge.

On the other hand, its SIM Registration campaign, which consists of a series of public service reminders encouraging subscribers to register their SIM, not only earned millions of views and viral engagement, but also earned awards at the 16th Kidlat Awards, AdFest 2024, Boomerang 2023 Awards, Korea’s MAD Stars 2023, and a gold Stevie Award under the Cause-Related Videos category.