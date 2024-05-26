Taiwan has allies in Phl amid China drills

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Sunday assured Taiwan of the Philippines’ support amid China’s military drills around the self-ruled island.

“The Taiwanese, like any free and democratic people, have the right to choose their leaders and other elected representatives,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

“I want to assure the new Taiwanese President, Lai Ching-te, that he has allies in the Philippines,” she added.

China held a three-day military drill around Taiwan after Lai took his oath as the leader of the self-ruled island last week.

Taiwan, an ally of the United States, is considered by China as part of its territory to be retaken one day — by force, if necessary.

According to the People’s Liberation Army, the military drill was designed to test its ability to “seize power” over Taiwan, which is located 140 kilometers from Mavulis Island, the northernmost of the Batanes Islands and the northernmost island in the Philippines.

As a fellow believer in democracy, Hontiveros expresses her “renewed commitment to support all” of Lai’s current and prospective efforts to “help safeguard peace and security in our region.”

“I hope the international community can unequivocally stand with Taiwan amid China’s continued belligerence,” she said.

“Any conflict in our region affects not only our neighbors, but also the entire world,” she added.

Stop flexing muscles

Hontiveros, a staunch critic of China, also called on China to stop “flexing her muscles around Taiwan and all across the South China Sea.”

“Militarizing the SCS (South China Sea) is not the solution. Instead of working with governments to abate the tensions in the region, all Beijing has done is make matters worse,” she said.

Tensions between the two countries have risen over the past years due to its overlapping claims in the West Philippine Sea, a portion of the South China Sea.

China claims the vast South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea, which is within the Philippines’ 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

China’s historic “nine-dash line claim,” however, was rejected by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 after it favored Manila’s sovereign rights in the area.

Taiwan’s new president said Sunday he was still ready to work with China, despite this week’s military drills around the self-ruled island.

‘Blood flowing’

Three days after Lai was sworn in, Chinese warships and fighter jets encircled Taiwan in drills that China said were a test of its ability to seize the island.

During the two-day drills, China vowed that “independence forces” would be left “with their heads broken and blood flowing.”

Lai told reporters on Sunday that he wanted Taiwan and China to “jointly shoulder the important responsibility of regional stability.”

“I also look forward to enhancing mutual understanding and reconciliation through exchanges and cooperation with China... and moving towards a position of peace and common prosperity,” he said at an event in Taipei.