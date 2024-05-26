Taduran focuses on staying power

Stamina will be the key when Filipino all-action southpaw Pedro Taduran attempts to become a world champion for the second time in late-July.

Taduran is slated to challenge Japanese Ginjiro Shigeoka in an all-southpaw battle for the International Boxing Federation minimumweight crown on 28 July at the 5,000-capacity Shiga Daihatsu Arena in Otsu City.

“My coach Carl Penalosa told me that staying power will be crucial because the outcome of this fight will be determined in the later rounds,” Taduran, who holds a 16-4-1 win-loss-draw card with 12 knockouts, told DAILY TRIBUNE during a break in training at the Elorde Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque.

“So, I must build up on stamina and boost my endurance level,” said the 27-year-old from Libon, Albay.

Taduran has actually commenced the sparring phase of his preparation but it won’t intensify until next month.

“We are bringing in tougher sparring partners next month,” he added.

Shigeoka hardly worked out a sweat in his last fight, needing less than two rounds to crush last-minute substitute Filipino Jake Amparo last 31 March in Nagoya.

Taduran actually held the same title Shigeoka is holding some years back.

But his reign was short-lived.

This time, Taduran is eyeing a much longer reign.

But to get the chance to do just that, he has Shigeoka to look out for in July.