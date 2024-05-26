‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown weds Jake Bongiovi

Several American media outlets have reported that British actress Millie Bobby Brown has wedded Jake Bongiovi, an American model.

According to People magazine, the couple had a private wedding ceremony last weekend in the States.

American singer and “It’s My Life” hitmaker Jon Bon Jovi was present at the ceremony with his wife, Dorothea Bongiovi. The parents of Brown were also present.

Last Friday, 24 May, photos of the newlyweds surfaced online in the Hamptons, showing great happiness in the faces of the two.

In the photos, Millie smiles as Jake drives the blue Ford Mustang while rocking a thumbs-up pose. In June 2021, photos of Jake and Millie strolling in New York surfaced, teasing the relationship between the two.

For Bon Jovi, he expressed his agreement to his son’s relationship with Brown.

“She’s really wonderful and she and Jake are a great couple,” the rock singer said in an interview with E! News.

Last April 2023, Brown broke the news about their engagement by posting a black-and-white photo of them on Instagram, and she quoted it with Taylor Swift’s song, “Lover.”

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” Brown said in her Instagram caption, ending it with a white heart emoji.

Brown starred in several movies, including Enola Holmes, Damsel and Godzilla vs. Kong.