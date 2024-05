LATEST

STOP AT CHECKPOINT

LOOK: Members of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1 from the 101st Maneuver Company joined Laoag City cops in cracking down motorists with no driver's license and unregistered vehicles, and conducting other anti-criminality efforts to preserve the peace and order situation in Laoag City. Photos were taken on Saturday, 25 May 2024. | via Jasper Dawang