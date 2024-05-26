Redefining Japanese casual wear

“Uniqlo has come a long way from our first store in 2012. Now we have 75 stores and our website uniqlo.com. We would not have been here without the support of every Filipino who has come to love the brand. We will continue to do our best, we will continue to evolve with the ever-changing lifestyle of Filipinos,” Geraldine Sia, chief operating officer of Uniqlo Philippines, said.

Following a two-year closure to undergo a much-needed update, the Uniqlo MOA store now boasts a sales floor of around 3,000 square meters across its two floors. It will also house both the UTMe! custom print service and Uniqlo Coffee Café, as well as feature the complete lineup of Uniqlo’s simple, high-quality LifeWear collection.

UTme! is a service through which customers can create graphic t-shirts with custom stickers and photos or artwork. At the redefined store, the extensive UTme! designs on offer will be further augmented by new artworks exclusive to the branch.

The custom designs have been created in collaboration with local artists and brands including artwork from Filipino artists Lloyd Zapanta, Aaron Amar, and Studio Dialogo, as well as designs created in partnership with fan-favorite local brands Auro, Manam and Potato Corner. Another exciting addition to the UTme! design collection is Disney Mickey Go Philippines, the first of its kind, launching exclusively in Uniqlo SM Mall of Asia. It features Mickey Mouse wearing barong Tagalog and Mickey & Friends hanging out in front of a jeepney, among others.

The Harry Potter collection is featured on UT for the first time. Its unique designs include the famous four houses Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Slytherin and some of the favorite wizarding elements like wands, spells and the sorting hat.

Uniqlo is also expanding its popular UTme! service to SM Seaside City Cebu (Cebu City, Visayas) and SM Lanang Premier (Davao City, Mindanao).

Elsewhere in the store, customers will be able to enjoy a break with the Uniqlo Coffee Café, which features a store-exclusive menu offering Americano and Café Latte coffees, as well as refreshing beverages including Passion Fruit Tea and White Peach Fruit Tea. Customers can also enjoy a snack with their drink, with Uniqlo Coffee offering a selection of treats that includes New York Cheesecake, Matcha Cheesecake, and Cereal Cookie, as well as an assortment of gelatos such as Cereal Milk, Hojicha, and Tablea Lava Cake.

Uniqlo continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world’s most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today, it has a total of more than 2,400 stores across the world, including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America.

Thank You Festival

The much-anticipated Thank You Festival is a gesture of the brand’s deep gratitude toward every customer who has embraced Uniqlo over the years.

For every P3,500 single-receipt purchase from any Uniqlo store and online store until 30 May, customers will receive a free packable duffle bag. To avail this limited-edition item, customers need to scan their Uniqlo app upon payment in any physical store.

Another exciting gift during this Thank You Festival is the upcycled pouch made from upcycled denim scraps from Uniqlo’s alteration services. Those who shop for their favorite items during the first two hours upon store opening can get the item for free with any amount purchased at a Uniqlo store and through click and collection from 31 May to 2 June. These pouches were made with Bukas Palad Foundation, a non-profit and non-government organization that provides sustainable development, education, livelihood to children, elderly, urban poor and victims of calamities and disasters.