Red alert raised in Makati; NCR remains under Signal No. 1

A red alert status has been raised in Makat City due to Typhoon 'Aghon', according to the latest PAGASA advisory.

Metro Manila remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 but the possibility of raising it to Signal No. 2 is not ruled out. Moderate to heavy rains are expected today in the metropolis.

This weather condition may cause significant impacts such as flooding in low-lying areas and soil failure in identified critical slopes of the city, the weather bureau said.

Response teams of all government departments and offices will remain on alert for possible deployment.

Report status/updates on preparedness activities to the Makati DRRM Operations Center (Makati C3) at 8236-5797 or 8236-5928 or email at owd.makatidrrm@gmail.com.