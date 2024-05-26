RC Makati distributes water filters worth P1M in CamSur

The need for clean water is an urgent and pressing issue — one that affects millions of people worldwide. Globally, one in three people lack access to safe drinking water, a staggering statistic that underscores the gravity of this problem.

In the Philippines, the situation is similarly dire, with one in 10 Filipinos still without access to improved water sources. Recognizing the critical importance of addressing this issue, Rotary International has made providing clean water one of its seven areas of focus.

In response, the Rotary Club of Makati partnered with Waves for Water to provide 210 units of MVP filters, making clean water available to over 1,000 households in four barangays in Presentacion, Camarines Sur — Barangay Bantugan, Bitaogoan, Bulalacao and Lidong.

The project was coordinated with the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) as support for their Campaign Against Malnutrition.

Formal project launch

Arriving in the morning of 14 May to the scenic view of Mt. Mayon, RC Makati president-elect Keith and Rachel Harrison, and Dir. Bom and Amy Villatuya flew to Bicol to personally participate in the formal launch and turnover of the project.

From Legazpi airport, the Harrisons traveled over five hours by land, while the Villatuyas took over three hours to reach the Presentacion Municipal Hall, where they were treated to lunch before a courtesy visit with Mayor Alicia Deleña.

After a quick meeting where the partners shared their messages and a demonstration by Waves for Water, the team proceeded to the project site in Barangay Bulalacao, the second site of distribution for that day.

The team participated in the program with Dir. Bom helping out in the orientation on water and sanitation, Ann Amy on how to set up their filters, and Ann Rachel on the demo on producing clean water.

PE’s message

PE Keith shared his message with Ann Rachel translating her husband’s English into the local dialect, to the delight of the crowd.

In this particular site, 50 MVP water filters were distributed. The MVP water filter has a 1-million-gallon capacity, is gravity-fed (requiring no electricity), and is easy to maintain. It can be used for a minimum of five years.

These MVP water filters eliminate the need to store water and reduce the possibility of water contamination after the filtration process. They remove bacteria, including those causing cholera, botulism, typhoid, amoebic dysentery, E. coli, coliform bacteria, streptococcus and salmonella, among others.

The next day, Dir. Bom and Amy continued to participate in the mission, helping out in the deployment of 69 filters in Barangay Lidong for 342 households.

MAP-endorsed partnership

The partnership with Waves for Water was forged on 2 April during a RC Makati luncheon meeting. It was endorsed by the MAP through its former president Atty. Dick Du-Baladad, who was the Club’s guest speaker during its 22 August 2023 luncheon meeting.

RC Makati’s support for Rotary’s Water and Sanitation area of focus extends beyond this initiative.

The Club has been involved in a Level 3 water system under the 3H Water project in San Fernando, Pampanga, which has already expanded to Tarlac and Ilocos Sur provinces.

Additionally, the Club has undertaken several other smaller water projects in Zamboanga and Ilocos, manifesting its ongoing commitment to providing clean water and improving sanitation in communities.

Through these efforts, RC Makati continues to demonstrate its dedication to addressing critical people’s needs and creating lasting, positive impacts in the communities it serves.

Correcting water scarcity

Waves for Water, RC Makati’s partner in its Camarines Sur water project, was created in 2009 by Californian pro-surfer Jon Rose as a non-profit organization primarily focused on correcting imbalances of water scarcity in developing communities worldwide.

Working with local volunteer teams and community leaders, Waves for Water has, since its establishment, implemented over 155 water programs using filtration systems and rainwater harvesting systems, impacting some 3.8 million people in at least 48 countries in various parts of the world.

Other than providing clean water where such is needed, the organization also assists in natural disaster relief efforts, responding to major natural disasters in various places including Nepal, Bosnia, Indonesia, Japan, Haiti, Chile, Pakistan and in the Philippines where its presence started as a response to super typhoon “Yolanda” in 2013.

The country office was opened in 2015 and since then, Waves for Water Philippines has worked with local communities across provinces providing, to date, over a million Filipinos with clean water access in collaboration with private individuals, corporate donors, government offices, grassroots organizations, and private sector service organizations like RC Makati, and other Rotary Clubs, among others.