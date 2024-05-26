Quezon nips Batangas, gains solo MPBL lead

Streaking Quezon bunched eight points to break free then knocked down a dagger three-pointer to nip Batangas, 91-89, and gain the solo lead in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Sixth Season elimination round at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City on Saturday.

Other games saw Mindoro stun Pasay, 96-88, and Quezon City edge Iloilo, 74-71.

Down by two, the Quezon Huskers drew back-to-back triples from Xyrus Torres followed by a Gab Banal drive to seize control, 85-79, with 1:28 to go in the extension.

Although the Batangas Tanduay Rum Masters threatened at 82-85, local star Topeng Lagrama drilled in a triple with 26.1 seconds left to virtually seal the Huskers’ eighth straight win that pushed them ahead of the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards and the San Juan Knights, both with 7-0 cards.

Batangas dropped to 7-2.

It was a similar situation in regulation, when Quezon unloaded nine points to break free, 71-65, with only 25.2 seconds to go.

The never-say-die Rum Masters, however, responded with a five-point cluster, and after Quezon’s LJ Gonzales canned two charities, MJ Dela Virgen again bailed out Batangas with a triple to forge overtime at 73-73, only 5.1 ticks left.

Banal, a former league Most Valuable Player, posted 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals, followed by Gonzales with 19 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Ximone Sandagon chalked 14 points and five rebounds, while National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 98 Most Valuable Player Will Gozum added eight points, four rebounds and three assists for the Huskers.