SNAPS

Pinoy Fiesta in Hawaii

The pioneering batch of the US Embassy in Manila’s Friends, Partners, Allies Program for Filipino Journalists, who volunteered in the Santacruzan, seized the opportunity to interview Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu Emil Fernandez (center), one of the speakers in the event.
HONOLULU, Hawaii — The flight distance between Manila and Honolulu is approximately 8,530 kilometers, with a one-way nonstop flight taking around 11 hours.

The Filipino Community Center in Waipahu transformed into a cultural hub for this year’s Pinoy Fiesta and Flores de Mayo, which was attended by thousands of Filipinos and other nationalities.
Filipino musicians showcased their talents with kulintang, a modern term for an ancient instrumental form of music composed on a row of small, horizontally laid gongs that function melodically, accompanied by larger suspended gongs and drums.
Donning in a white dress, the Santacruzan’s Reyna Elena was escorted by a little boy who also wore a crown.
Ms. Vina Araneta-Pilapil, a participant in the pioneering batch of the Friends, Partners, Allies Program, joined the Santacruzan as Rosa Mystica.
The Filipino Community Center in Hawaii holds its own version of Santacruzan, featuring participants who are third or fourth-generation Filipino immigrants, in a bid to preserve and uphold Filipino traditions for generations to come.
Rain or shine Despite the rain, this year’s Santacruzan in Hawaii, attended by Filipino youth from across the islands, was continued, showcasing the resilience ingrained in Filipino culture.
Yet, Philippine traditions remain very much alive and vibrant among Filipino immigrants here through festivities organized by the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu.

Fortunately, as part of the pioneering batch of the Friends, Partners, Allies Program by the United States Embassy in the Philippines, this writer was able to experience the taste of a Pinoy Fiesta in Hawaii.

The annual Pinoy Fiesta in Hawaii, held in May, would not be complete without the Santacruzan, the highlight of their version of Flores de Mayo, a month-long devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Demonstrating Filipino resilience, the participants in this year’s Santacruzan, many of whom were third- or fourth-generation Filipino immigrants, remained steadfast despite the downpour.

Unlike the original Santacruzan back home, a touch of Hawaii was incorporated into their version with the inclusion of “Reina Hawaii.”

According to Philippine Consul General in Honolulu Emil Fernandez, an event such as this organized by the Filipino community is a “great way to develop camaraderie and support to one another.”

Hawaii, the 50th state of the US, boasts a vibrant community of nearly 400,000 individuals with Filipino heritage, as reported by the latest census conducted by the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu.

