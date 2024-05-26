Yet, Philippine traditions remain very much alive and vibrant among Filipino immigrants here through festivities organized by the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu.

Fortunately, as part of the pioneering batch of the Friends, Partners, Allies Program by the United States Embassy in the Philippines, this writer was able to experience the taste of a Pinoy Fiesta in Hawaii.

The annual Pinoy Fiesta in Hawaii, held in May, would not be complete without the Santacruzan, the highlight of their version of Flores de Mayo, a month-long devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Demonstrating Filipino resilience, the participants in this year’s Santacruzan, many of whom were third- or fourth-generation Filipino immigrants, remained steadfast despite the downpour.

Unlike the original Santacruzan back home, a touch of Hawaii was incorporated into their version with the inclusion of “Reina Hawaii.”

According to Philippine Consul General in Honolulu Emil Fernandez, an event such as this organized by the Filipino community is a “great way to develop camaraderie and support to one another.”

Hawaii, the 50th state of the US, boasts a vibrant community of nearly 400,000 individuals with Filipino heritage, as reported by the latest census conducted by the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu.