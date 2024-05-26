PCG suspends voyages due to Typhoon 'Aghon'

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has temporarily suspended voyages for all vessels and watercrafts due to Typhoon "Aghon".

This follows PAGASA's issuance of Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 16 and the hoisting of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS).

𝐓𝐂𝐖𝐒 𝐍𝐎. 𝟐:

1️. Northern Quezon

2. Southern Quezon

𝐓𝐂𝐖𝐒 𝐍𝐎. 1:

3️. Batangas

4️. Marinduque

5️. Oriental Mindoro

Voyages may be allowed in main supply routes and special areas under specific conditions, the PCG said.

The PCG advises all vessels to take precautionary measures and will resume voyages once weather and sea conditions improve.