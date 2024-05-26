PCG rescues 48 after boat capsizes off Masbate

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) responded to a maritime emergency involving the capsized motorbanca, MBCA Oceanus Uno, in the waters off Peñafrancia, Claveria in Masbate.

According to PCG's incident report, the MBCA Oceanus Uno encountered severe weather conditions and was struck by powerful waves, while en route to Masbate City, causing the vessel to capsize. The incident prompted an immediate response from the PCG and the Aroroy Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

Rescue teams boarded two rescue boats and quickly proceeded to the scene to render assistance. Upon arrival, the Search and Rescue (SAR) team successfully rescued 48 individuals, including both passengers and crew members, all of whom were found to be in good condition.

Following the rescue operation, the SAR team transported the survivors to the Rural Health Unit Aroroy Municipal Hospital for further medical evaluation and attention.