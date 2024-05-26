PCG lifts voyage suspension as weather eases

Vessel movements in Bicol and Central and Eastern Visayas are returning to normal as the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) lifts suspension on vessel movements due to improved weather.

However, disruptions worsen in NCR-CL and Southern Tagalog-Central Luzon due to tropical storm warnings, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and numerous vessels grounded.

Coordination efforts are ongoing, according to the PCG, to ensure passenger safety and mitigate the storm's impact. No major incidents reported so far.