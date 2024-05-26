Patis Tesoro welcomes fashion innovators to San Pablo workshop

The “Grand Dame of Philippine Fashion” opened the doors of her creative spaces to a group of fashion designers and educators. This is in line with her mission of inculcating in younger generations the importance of craft of and skills in weaving, machine embroidery, needlework, natural dye, and hand painting. The immersive visit was spearheaded by her daughter, artist Nina Poblador, who welcomed her fellow mentors from the Fashion Design and Merchandising (FDM) Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) School of Environment and Design (SED). The team was comprised of Roxoanne Bagano Dizon, Brendon Ellis Bigay, Roxanne Hoey, DK Katigbak, Cecille Lansang, Jontie Martinez, Trina Peñaflorida, Jinggay Serag, and Benilde FDM Chairperson Ionica Abrahan Lim. Fashion director and veteran choreographer Ogee Atos, fashion photographer Bong Regala, and 2001 Binibining Pilipinas-International Maricarl Tolosa were also present. The excursion walked the guests through the legacy of the heritage advocate, who has dedicated decades of her life to promoting and reviving the local piña fabric industry. It provided a comprehensive overview of her design and production processes centered on local materials and community involvement. The visitors met local craftsmen of Laguna, whom the artisan trained in the traditional art of embroidery, hand painting, and sewing. She continues to provide the citizens with employment opportunities at the Tesoro Factory. The lifestyle icon personally showcased her wide array of works, which included bespoke Filipiniana attire, custom embroideries, hand-painted garments, handmade surface designs such as beadworks, and paintings. She shared her insights on the Philippine fashion industry, particularly on the current state of traditional embroidery within the country at the height of machines and affordable alternatives. Among the core points of discussion was the crucial role of the academe in this endeavor, which brought to light Benilde’s newly offered Bachelor in Textile Design Program. Tesoro and members of the academe underscored their mutual pursuit to revitalize the Philippine creative industries to be equally competitive in the global textile economy and move forward toward a more inclusive and sustainable future. This led to dialogues on possible collaborations between the environmental designer and the institution.