Pagcor: Solaire North, new tourism benchmark

Bloomberry Resorts Corporation’s latest luxury development, the Solaire Resort North, is an instant landmark destination in Quezon City, Alejandro Tengco, chairperson and CEO of state gaming regulator Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR), said.

During the opening of the second Solaire-branded leisure and entertainment property in Quezon City, Tengco said Solaire Resort North “marks a new era not only for the Philippine gaming industry but also for the tourism industry.”

“This will become a leisure and entertainment destination in this part of Metro Manila,” he said.

Situated on a 1.5-hectare site in Quezon City, Solaire Resort North is the first and only five-star integrated resort and casino to serve northern Metro Manila and adjacent provinces.

Tengco also noted the huge efforts made by Bloomberry to bring the project to life.

Class of its own

“This jewel was not created overnight. It took years of meticulous planning, hundreds if not thousands of workers toiling day and night, immense resources poured into it, to bring us this development that is a class of its own,” the PAGCOR chief said.

According to Tengco, by raising the bar incredibly high, Solaire Resort North instantly becomes the benchmark against which future integrated resorts will be measured.

“For this, we owe our gratitude to the vision and unwavering determination of Mr. Ricky Razon and his entire team,” he said.

“We at PAGCOR, just like Bloomberry Resorts Corporation, are continuously inspired by the hard work and commitment of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to pursue projects like Solaire Resort North so that we can provide more jobs and better opportunities for our people, especially those in the tourism and leisure industries,” the PAGCOR chief added.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the Solaire Resort North’s inauguration. Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte also graced the event.

For his part, Bloomberry Resorts Corporation Chairman and CEO Enrique Razon Jr. said Solaire Resort North aims to elevate the entertainment experience in Quezon City.

“We hope to serve the burgeoning tourism demand north of Metro Manila and the nearby provinces that are enjoying rapid commercial and residential development. We hope to bolster economic activity in Quezon City by encouraging visitors — both Filipinos and foreigners — to explore and discover the city,” he said.

“We are bringing only the exceptional to Solaire North – from architecture, interiors, accommodation, gaming, cuisine, art, to entertainment,” Razon added.