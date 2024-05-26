New trailer for Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ is here

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Tim Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough and Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson. The film’s producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg executive producing.

The film stars Michael Keaton (Batman, Birdman), Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, Corpse Bride), Justin Theroux (Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi, The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI), and Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, At Eternity’s Gate).

In cinemas 4 September, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is distributed in the Philippines by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Discovery company.