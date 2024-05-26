National Artist and ‘Superstar’: Nora Aunor at 71

Nora Cabaltera Villamayor — the one and only “Superstar,” also known throughout the Philippines as Ate Guy — was born 21 May 1953 in Barrio San Francisco, Iriga, Camarines Sur. She is the fourth of five children of Antonia Cabaltera and Eustacio Villamayor.

It was her grandmother Theresa who taught her to sing, and the first song she knew by heart was “The Way of a Clown.” Her aunt, Belen Aunor (Mamay Belen), taught her diction, interpretation and facial expression, and gave her the screen name “Nora Aunor.”

Before showbiz, Ate Guy helped her family make ends meet, selling cold water and snacks in front of the Bicol Train Station.

Still, Nora strove to get an education. She went to Mabini Memorial College (1959 to 1960) in Iriga (University of Northeastern Philippines at present), but transferred to Nichols Air Base Elementary School. She graduated high school at Generosa de Leon Memorial College in Parañaque, a branch of what is now Centro Escolar University, and started her career by joining singing contests, becoming a champion at the Darigold Jamboree radio singing contest and singing her winning piece, “You and the Night and the Music.”

She won in another radio singing contest, The Liberty Big Show. She entered the national singing contest, Tawag ng Tanghalan, was defeated on her first try but grabbed the championship on her second attempt.

The grand national finals of Tawag ng Tanghalan was held on 29 May 1967, where she sang “Moonlight Becomes You.”

Singing becomes her

Nora’s first appearance on stage was as a guest singer on Timi Yuro’s Araneta Coliseum concert. She made her TV splash as a guest in Your Evening with Pilita hosted by Pilita Corrales and Carmen Soriano.

It was not long after when she signed an eight-picture non-exclusive contract with Sampaguita Pictures in 1967, with the assurance that she would be given a singing part. Aunor made several youth-oriented films like All Over The World and Way Out of the Country.

Tower Productions gave Nora her first starring role opposite Tirso Cruz III, D’ Musical Teenage Idols, directed by Artemio Marquez, was shown on 23 September 1969.

Career heights

The year 1968 saw the beginning of her success in the music industry. She was signed at Alpha Records and was able to set all-time high record sales which up to this day has not been surpassed.

With more than 260 to her name, Nora is the singer with the most singles in Philippine recording history. Overall, she has recorded more than 500 songs. She has received more than 30 gold singles, a record in the local music scene. The estimated sales of one million units, her cover of “Pearly Shells” (1971) is one of the biggest-selling singles in the Philippines of all time.

The Superstar show first aired in 1967, and was the birth of “Nora Aunor, the Superstar.”

In 1969 during the coronation of Nora as muse of Sampaguita Family Club, Tirso gave her a doll, “Maria Leonora Theresa,” which became the most popular doll in local showbiz history.

Nora Aunor and Tirso Cruz III thus became known to their fans as “Guy and Pip.”

As colorful as her career

Much like her public life, Nora’s personal life is a colorful page. She married actor Christopher de Leon in January 1975 in a civil ceremony. They have one biological child, actor Ian de Leon (born 1975), and four adopted children Lotlot de Leon, Matet de Leon, Kiko and Kenneth. The couple later separated, and their marriage was dissolved in 1996.

In 2008, Nora Aunor immigrated to the United States where she did two independently produced films: Ingrata and Care Home.

In August 2011, she came back to the Philippines to resume her acting and singing career.

With all the busy schedules and intrigues she’s facing every day, Nora is simply thankful for the extended gift of life after her health issues.

“Andiyan pa rin ang Taas, pinangalagaan ako. Ang wish ko lang, humaba pa ang buhay ko, makagawa pa ng ibang proyekto at makatulong tayo sa ibang nangangailangan (The Lord takes care of me and my only wish is to have a longer life, do more projects and help others),” she said.

The National Artist

The National Commission for Culture and Arts describes Nora Aunor — now 71 years old and still active in her craft — as “the “Superstar” with an extensive filmography (170 films), exceeded only by the number of awards and citations she has received from local and international organizations.

In 1972, her acting prowess on And God Smiled at Me earned her a Best Actress trophy at the Quezon City Film Festival. In 1976, she bagged her first Best Actress victories at the Gawad Urian and FAMAS for Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos.

In 1990, she scored a grand slam: all of the five award-giving bodies — Urian, FAMAS, FAP, MMFF and PMPC — gave her the Best Actress trophy for her performance in Gil Portes’ Andrea, Paano ba ang Maging Isang Ina?

In television, Aunor starred in her own musical variety show that ran for over two decades. She conquered the stage, performing in two major productions of the Philippine Educational Theater Association.

In 1992, Aunor was elevated to the FAMAS Hall of Fame. She was given the FAP Lifetime Achievement Award the following year. And in 1999, she was one of the recipients of the Centennial Honors for the Arts, given by the Cultural Center of the Philippines to 100 Filipinos who have made significant contributions to culture and the arts in the 20th century.

In November 2012, she won the coveted Best Actress Award from 6th Asia Pacific Screen Award, and consequently became the first Filipino actor to be inducted as a member of Asia Pacific Screen Academy. She also won Best Actress at the 7th Asian Film Awards.

When asked to react on her international recognitions, she humbly said, “I am not making films for acting competitions or awards, but for what good it would bring to our society. Those lessons to be shared with its audience that can alter their outlook on life, that’s my intention.”