MISS MANILA 2024 FLAUNTS 24 CANDIDATES

The 2024 pageant season is in full swing with the launch of Miss Manila: Woman of Worth search. Now on its second staging with 24 worthy Manileñas vying for the title of Miss Manila 2024.

The candidates were spotted in various Manila universities and institutions in April and May. Karen Agustin-Ostrea, Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2002, gave a talk on personality development in each of campuses visited by the Miss Manila team.

The pageant also opened its online appication from 2 April to 3 May. From more than a hundred qualified candidates, these ladies were given a chance to impress a panel of screeners namely Michelle Arceo, second runner-up of Reina Hispano Americana Filipinas 2023, Gerry Diaz of Aces and Queens, Rodgil Flores of Kagandahang Flores, Tita Lavinia of Titas of Pageantry, and Charlie Duñgo of the Department of Tourism, Culture, and Arts of Manila.

From this screening, 24 applicants made it to the final list of this year’s official candidates to represent their respective district in Manila.

The final 24 candidates after their sashing ceremony will undergo rigorous training on personality development, pasarela, and Q&A mentoring to prepare them for the coronation night that will happen on 22 June at the Manila Metropolitan Theater with a delayed telecast on GMA on the next day 23 June. The event will be hosted again by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray with special performances from surprise guests.

Miss Manila is the city’s search for a beacon of empowerment and leadership. The chosen Manileña should spark meaningful conversations and worthwhile contributions to the lives of her fellow Manileños — making her truly a woman of worth who believes that empowered women, empower women.

Miss Manila is a project of the City of Manila and the Department of Tourism, Culture, and Arts of Manila in cooperation with KreativDen Entertainment.