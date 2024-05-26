Marcos tells Pinoys to be safe, vigilant amid Typhoon 'Aghon'

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told the Filipinos on Sunday to remain safe and vigilant as Tropical Storm "Aghon" (international name: Ewiniar) continued to traverse the Philippines, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to several regions in the country.
Marcos made the call on social media as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Aghon made landfall over parts of Quezon province on 26 May.
"As Tropical Storm Aghon continues to move across our country, I urge everyone in the affected areas to stay vigilant and prioritize your safety," Marcos wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
“The well-being of our people is our utmost priority. I have directed local government units, emergency services, and all relevant agencies to work tirelessly in monitoring the situation and providing necessary assistance,” Marcos added.
Local government units (LGUs) and emergency services have been mobilized to offer immediate support to affected communities.
Essential supplies, including food and non-food items, are being distributed, and health services are on standby to address medical needs. Evacuation centers have been set up to provide shelter to those displaced by the storm.
"We are ensuring that food and non-food items, health services, and evacuation centers are all being mobilized to support affected communities," Marcos Jr. said.
"Let us all look out for one another, especially the most vulnerable members of our communities. Together, we will get through this storm," he added.