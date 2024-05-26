Lucena Super Health Center seen

LUCENA CITY — The local government of Agdangan in Quezon province will soon have a Super Health Center (SHC) to service the medical needs of residents, as Mayor Rhadam Aguilar disclosed that the town will be among the 18 jurisdictions in Quezon province where an SHC will be built.

“Right now, SHCs are already being built in our neighboring towns of Sariaya, Tayabas City, Dolores, Tiaong and Tagkawayan, it is about time that residents of Agdangan also get one,” Aguilar said.

Agdangan is a fifth-class municipality with a population of 12,764 individuals as of the 2020 census.

Meanwhile, 2,000 residents here received P2,500 cash each from the Local Government Support Fund with Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala leading the distribution to beneficiaries consisting mostly of the urban poor, barangay health workers and job order or contractual workers of the city government.

A total of 500 beneficiaries of the Department of Labor and Employment’s Tulong Pangkabuhayan para sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers likewise received their salaries after 10 days of working for the government.