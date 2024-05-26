Level playing field for Zambales fishermen, says Ebdane

Masinloc, Zambales — The provincial government is calling on concerned national agencies on Sunday has he stressed that the fishermen here need a “level playing field” to compete with foreign fishers that venture into the West Philippine Sea.

During a public consultation by the House of Representatives’ Committee on National Defense and Security and the Special Committee on the West Philippine Sea, Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. stressed that aside from safe access to traditional fishing grounds like Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal, Zambales fishermen also need a boost.

He cited that local fishermen should be able to acquire bigger boats and better fishing equipment in the face of the security problem at Bajo de Masinloc, adding that they should also find alternative fishing grounds where they can continue to ply their trade safely.

Friday’s convention of the House of Representatives’ Committee on National Defense and Security and the Special Committee on the West Philippine Sea was aimed at examining the impact to local fishermen of Chinese incursion into the Scarborough Shoal.

Fishermen who attended the dialogue said they have not received any assistance from the national government ever since they faced bullying from Chinese militia boats at the Scarborough.

Meantime, Ebdane — who was also a former secretary of Defense — stressed that the welfare of local fishermen is a primary concern despite the situation at the shoal has socio-economic, political and security implications.

He added that while the Philippines has won in the arbitration case over the Scarborough Shoal, the ruling was not acknowledged by China, thus rendering it unenforceable.

Ebdane also said that as far as local fishermen are concerned, the Zambales government has short- and long-term programs in place to address their needs and has set the stage for sustainable fishing by putting up millions in funds for fisherfolk to go into payao fishing, a system that uses fish aggregating devices in open sea.

“We’re laying the foundation to ensure development and progress for the next generation of fishers,” Ebdane said.

“The long-term program starts with reorganizing fisherfolk into cooperatives to qualify for financing, followed by training and apprenticeship to ensure they are ready to undertake the project,” he added.