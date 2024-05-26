Let us support our modern-day heroes

We were once considered as a sports powerhouse in Asia and, now, I see a resurgence in our sports sector. Filipino legends Manny Pacquiao and Efren “Bata” Reyes pushed the momentum for our global competitiveness a few years back. And now we have champion Olympian Hidilyn Diaz, elite athletes pole vaulter EJ Obiena and gymnast Carlos Yulo, and even skateboard sensation Margielyn Didal, to name a few.

Early this May, Filipino student powerlifters muscled their way to a whopping 107 medals! Those are 75 gold, 26 silver, and six bronze medals at the 2024 Asian Equipped Powerlifting Championships and Asian University Combined Classic/Equipped Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships in Hong Kong.

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, I provided support through the help of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to ensure that our athletes were well-prepared and equipped for their competitions.

It is always an honor to support the likes of Isabella Roan Ramirez, for example, a nine-year-old swimmer from Pandi, Bulacan. Her family reached out for assistance and we promptly responded through the PSC. Her participation in the Asia Open Schools Invitational Swimming Championships held this year in Thailand is a testament to the potential of young Pinoy athletes.

I am delighted to announce also that Senate Bill 2514, also known as the Philippine National Games (PNG) bill, which I principally sponsored and authored, has successfully passed third and final reading in the Senate on Monday, 20 May.

The Philippine National Games are more than just sporting events. They are platforms for identifying and developing the country’s future athletes, and also contribute to nation-building. As our battle cry goes, “Get into sports and stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!”

During my engagement with the Filipino communities abroad, and as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee of Migrant Workers, I emphasized how we should prioritize the welfare of our beloved OFWs who are considered modern-day heroes.

A testament to this is the enactment of RA 11641 which created the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), that I co-sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate to ensure the efficient and effective delivery of services for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Meanwhile, my Malasakit team continues to respond to the needs of Filipinos in distress. Just recently, we immediately assisted 42 fire victims in Iloilo City and Banate, Iloilo. We also provided additional assistance to 575 recovering fire victims in Zamboanga City to which the beneficiaries also received emergency housing assistance from the National Housing Authority through our initiative.

My Malasakit Team also assisted 1,000 indigents each in Santiago City, with Mayor Sheena Tan-Dy; Echague, with Mayor Kiko Dy; Burgos, with Mayor Isis Uy; Sta. Maria, with Mayor Hilario Pagauitan; as well as 1,949 in Cauayan City, with Vice Governor Bojie Dy and Mayor JC Dy — all in Isabela.

We also assisted 1,000 beneficiaries in Marihatag, Surigao del Sur with Mayor Justine Pelenio; 34 in Lavezares, Northern Samar with BM Quintin Saludaga; 650 in Trece Martires City, Cavite with their local officials; and 500 in Cabiao and 538 in San Isidro, Nueva Ecija with Cong. GP Padiernos.

Furthermore, my Malasakit Team helped those experiencing economic hardships, as we supported 44 displaced workers in Caloocan City with Kagawad Nol Quilinguen; 177 in Masinloc, Zambales, with Cong. Bing Maniquiz; and 500 in Malabon City with Cong. Jaye Lacson.

We also aided 50 struggling micro business owners in Gutalac, Zamboanga del Norte with Mayor Justin Quimbo; 30 in San Francisco and 39 in San Ricardo, Southern Leyte together with Governor Damian Mercado, Mayor Benedicto Tiaozon, and Mayor Roy Salinas; and 28 in Masbate City with Mayor Socrates Tuason and Board Member Allan Cos. They were also given livelihood assistance from the national government through our support.

We also supported 651 farmers in Impasug-ong, Bukidnon with Mayor Anthony Uy; and 300 beneficiaries during the 3rd Anniversary of Digos City Federation of OFWs and Family Inc. in Digos City.

Our office also supported the sportsfest activities at Mindanao State University — Marawi City, Mindanao State University — Maigo, and Mindanao State University —Iligan City in Lanao del Norte in coordination with the PSC, the office of Sen. Sonny Angara and Sen. Pia Cayetano.