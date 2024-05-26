‘Leon Guerrero’ riding in promoting agri-tourism

Senator Manuel “Lito” Lapid, who has done a lot of movies as a horseback-riding hero of aggrieved farmers and rural folks, on Sunday said his office is studying steps to help the country promote local agricultural tourism.

Lapid, who portrayed the character of pistol-toting Leon Guerrero, made the pronouncement after being installed chairperson of the Senate Committee on Tourism under the leadership of Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

Lapid vowed he would push further for the growth and promotion of the country’s agricultural aspects, saying it is best integrated with the tourism industry.

“We will even encourage our countrymen to enjoy local tourism destinations,” he said.

The senator stressed that improving agri-tourism in the country would also attract more Filipino youth to engage in farming activities.

“Agri-tourism will allow our youth to be encouraged to study agriculture because the population of farmers is now elderly,” he said.

“The promotion of farm tourism provides good livelihood and opportunities for our youth to go back to farming while our tourism industry, especially farmers and the community, can continue to generate income,” he added.

Lapid pointed out that agricultural-based activities can encourage vacationers or tourists to visit and learn how farmers operate in farm fields and ranches.

Among the agri-tourism activities he wants to push are picking vegetables and fruits, making local wines, planting rice or root crops, studying organic farms, milking cows, riding buffalo or horses, fishing, and picking coffee. beans, farm-to-table dining, among others.