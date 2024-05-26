Kazakh ousts Laurente

Another Filipino boxer got eliminated after Criztian Pitt Laurente bowed to Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbay Uulu of Kazakhstan in the Round of 64 of the men’s 63.5-kilogram division of the 2nd World Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Sunday at the Indoor Arena Huamark in Bangkok.

An undefeated professional fighter with a record of 12-0 with seven knockouts, Laurente, 24, is the latest casualty for the Philippine boxing squad following the early exit of veteran Rogen Ladon in the 51-kg class.

Ladon lost to Rafael Lozano Jr. of Spain, 4-1, on Saturday.

Only Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam and female fighter Hergie Bacyadan remain standing.

Paalam hurdled his initial assignment on Friday while Bacyadan makes her debut in the 75-kg class against Spaniard Dunia Mas Martinez on Monday in the Round of 64.

National team coach Elmer Pamisa told DAILY TRIBUNE in an online conversation that the General Santos City native wasn’t able to execute good punches against the former ASBC Asian Youth champion.

“He didn’t throw enough punches…that’s what I saw. He didn’t move the way he was supposed to,” Pamisa, a former standout, said from the Thai capital.

Meanwhile, Paalam will face Shukur Ovezov of Turkmenistan in the Round of 32 in the men’s 57-kg division on Tuesday.

So far, three fighters have qualified for Paris: Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas.

Marcial made the Olympic grade when he placed second in the 19th Asian Games last year in China while Petecio, silver medalist in Tokyo, and Villegas secured their spots during the 1st World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Italy a few months ago.