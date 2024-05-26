Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards spotted on a date at BGC

Ivana Alawi and Ogie Diaz kissed and made up

All’s well that ends well between Ivana Alawi and Ogie Diaz as the former finally reached out to the latter.

After reporting in his YouTube vlog about Alawi’s act of snubberry, Diaz sang a different tune.

Diaz, in a report, shared that he noticed how Alawi did not even make an effort to be nice to him during his recent visit to the set of FPJ’s Batang Quiapo. He was there to visit his ward Kim Rodriguez.

Diaz shared in his Showbiz Update vlog with Mama Loi and Ate Mrena that in his next visit to the set, Alawi approached him and threshed things out.

“’Di ba hindi ako pinansin ni Ivana? O, ‘di nag-exert ng effort si Ivana para alam mo ‘yun, magkapaliwanagan kami at magkaayos kami (Did you notice that Alawi did not pay attention to me — she did not exert any effort? But just so you know, we threshed out the misunderstanding and we ironed things out),” Diaz said.

“Sabi ko nga sa kanya, ‘alam mo sobra kong na-appreciate ang effort mo. You really went out of your way to reach out, sobrang appreciate ko ‘yung effort mo. Kung naka-offend sa kanya ‘yung mga naikuwento natin dito (sa show), ‘yung encounter ko sa kanya na hindi niya ako pinansin, okay na kami. Sabi ko, ‘Next time pag may concern ka o may concern ako magtawagan tayo.’ O, di all’s well that ends well (I told her that I really appreciate her effort to reach out. If I offended her by what said on this show and the encounter we had where she ignored me — it is all water under the bridge. I told her that if in the future we have a misunderstanding we should just call each other),” he said.

Cassy Legaspi pens heartfelt birthday message to Darren Espanto

There is no animosity between Cassy Legaspi and Darren Espanto and this is best shown when the latter marked his 23rd birthday last 25 May.

To greet him, Legaspi posted a collage of photos on her Instagram page, which capture them during their happiest moments.

Legaspi’s birthday greeting was also saccharine.

“My bestest friend. I’ll keep this short but sweet, but all I wanna say is stay kind and true to yourself always D (alam mo na ‘yun.... hehe) don’t forget to pace yourself and take care of yourself.”

“You already know that I’m always here for you and I always have been

@darrenespanto,” she added.

Espanto caused a stir on social media when he revealed that he and Legaspi were just friends when many believed they were already a couple.

In a statement, Legaspi acknowledged Espanto’s revelation, saying that friendship is all there is between them.

Vhong Navarro excited

for Streetboys Reunion Concert

It’s Showtime host Vhong Navarro is happy over his forthcoming project, which will make him work with his co-dancers.

In his recent post, Navarro revealed that a long-overdue project, a reunion concert with the Streetboys, is finally happening.

This dream project has long been on the sidelines for myriad of reasons and the It’s Showtime host is glad that finally it is pushing through.

“After 31 years natuloy na rin (After 31 years, it will push through),” Navarro wrote in his caption.

“Kumpleto ang pamilya (The family is complete),” he added.

The Streetboys Reunion Concert will happen on 8 November at the New Frontier where Vhong will be joined by Streetboys members Spencer, Meynard, Chris, Joey, Michael, Joseph, Sherwin, Nicko, Danilo and Jhong.