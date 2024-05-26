Junior golfers ready for Pradera chase

Fresh from scoring rousing victories recently at Splendido Taal, Maurysse Abalos and Ryuji Suzuki get back into the groove as the ICTSI JPGT Luzon Series 2 returns Tuesday at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Lubao, Pampanga.

All but one of the six players set to defend their titles in their respective age-group categories in the tournament that promises to become a very competitive and engaging event.

Meanwhile, the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. is closely monitoring the weather conditions due to typhoon “Aghon,” saying the decision regarding whether to proceed with or postpone the JPGT Pradera Verde tournament will be made by 11 a.m. Monday.

Abalos and Suzuki, who secured victories in contrasting styles in the 8-10 class during the circuit’s kickoff leg two weeks ago, are back in pursuit of consecutive championships.

Abalos will face new challengers Georgina Handog, Mavis Espedido and Amiya Tablac, while Lily Agamata aims to improve on her fourth-place finish from the first leg.

Suzuki, on the other hand, anticipates tougher competition from Vince Tablac, Theodore Rios, Monte Andaman and Zoji Edoc, while Jose Luis Espinosa and Michael Ray Hortel II will try to bounce back from close defeats at Splendido in the 36-hole competition.

Precious Zaragosa and Vito Sarines will attempt to replicate their triumphs in the 11-14 category, which is spread over 54 holes. Zaragosa is gearing up for a strong challenge from twins Mona and Lisa Sarines, as well as Levonne Talion, Ayesha Salino, Beatriz Lapuz and Althea Bañez.