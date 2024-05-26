FL Liza thanks Solaire for employing 4.5K Pinoys

The newly established hotel, situated on a 1.5-hectare property in Quezon City, is the Solaire-branded leisure and entertainment hub in the nation. It is managed by Bloomberry Resorts Corp. (BRC), with Enrique Razon Jr. serving as the chairman and CEO.

At the grand opening of Solaire Resort North last Saturday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lauded Razon for significantly transforming Philippine tourism.

Marcos emphasized that Solaire has established a new benchmark in luxurious accommodations, world-class entertainment, unmatched comfort, and outstanding service.

“Its first development, the Solaire Resort Entertainment City, already set the standard for quality and innovation in providing tourism and hospitality services to its guests from around the country and all over the world,” he said, referring to Razon’s first integrated resort in Parañaque City.

“So as we open the doors of Solaire Resort North, let us open the arms to the world, inviting them to experience the warmth and beauty of our country and Solaire Resort North will certainly play a very, very big part in that. Let us show them that we are ready to embrace the opportunities they offer to us and I am confident the world is also ready to embrace us back,” Marcos said.

Razon, for his part, said that the $1 billion Solaire Resort North will enhance economic activity in Quezon City by attracting more local and international tourists.

“We envision Solaire Resort North to be a destination resort of choice with Solaire’s distinct mark of sophistication and uniqueness in its lifestyle offerings. We hope to serve the burgeoning tourism demand north of Metro Manila and the nearby provinces enjoying rapid commercial and residential development,” Razon said.