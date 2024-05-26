First Lady gives ‘Lab for All’ in Zambales

Subic Bay Freeport — Inclusive public service not only benefits everyone but also provides everything under the sun for free. More than 6,000 residents of Zambales, including employees of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority and their dependents, got a taste of the government’s brand of social assistance when First Lady Marie Louise Liza Araneta-Marcos brought her “Lab for All Caravan” to the Subic Bay Exhibition Convention Center on 21 May.

Of course, the caravan also brought together government agencies and private donors to provide not only the most comprehensive public service beyond free medical consultations and medicines.

Araneta-Marcos thanked the national government agencies that participated in “Lab for All” and local officials of Zambales, Pampanga and Bataan for showing unity in helping their constituents. To symbolize their bayanihan spirit, Zambales Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr., Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda, Pampanga Vice Governor Lilia Pineda, Bataan Representative Geraldine Roman, Zambales First District Representative Jay Khonghun, SBMA chairman and administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño and other elected officials dance, to the jingle of “Lab for All.”