Dipaculao residents back home

Dipaculao, Aurora — The Philippine Army on Sunday reported that at least 1,367 residents here were able to get back to their homes after the firefight between the military and insurgents last week in Barangay Toytoyan has ended.

Reports disclosed that the clash between the terrorist Komiteng Rehiyon sa Gitnang Luzon (KRGL) of the New People’s Army (NPA) and the Philippine Army prompted 135 families to evacuate the area, fearing for their safety.

Lt. Col. Aries A. Quinto, acting commanding officer of the Philippine Army’s 91st Infantry “Sinagtala” Battalion, said in a recent interview that after the villagers received food packages, they were able to return to their home.

He added that the Civil Military Operations (CMO) Quick Reaction Team, led by 2nd Lieutenant Jessa Mae N. Naman, acting CMO officer, together with Captain Jay Lore Manaligod, commanding officer of 2CMO Company, 7th CMO Battalion, CMOR, of the Philippine Army, conducted the distribution of relief goods to the evacuee’s residents of Barangays Sapang Kawayan and Toytoyan, headed by Dipaculao Vice Mayor Franklyn J. Reyes.

They were joined by Dipaculao Municipal Police chief Major Michelle Paulino, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) and the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO).

“Our provincial government of Aurora and Dipaculao also provided food packs, tents, and other needs from our security forces to keep our villagers safe. The residents finally returned to their respective homes,” Quinto said.

On 20 May, residents fled their homes when the 71st Division Reconnaissance Company clashed with NPA terrorists in Barangay Toytoyan, Dipaculao town, around 6:40 a.m. due to the report from the civilian populace.

It followed another encounter on Tuesday between the 72nd Division Reconnaissance Company and the same group in Barangay Salay due to reports about the presence of heavily armed men.

Quinto expressed his gratitude to the local officials, from the provincial down to the municipal and barangay, concerned agencies, and other security forces who have been instrumental in keeping the safety of the people.

He also lauded the residents who provided timely information to the troops.

Quinto also said that the encounter stopped the terrorist KRGL from pursuing their plan to intimidate and extort the communities in the remote villages of Toytoyan and Salay.