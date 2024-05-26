DAR vows timely land distribution

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Sunday gave the assurance that it will complete the land distribution program with the term of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III disclosed that in Koronadal City, South Cotabato the latest endeavor of President Marcos took the distribution of 4,351 land titles to 4,271 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) last Friday.

To recall, Marcos has directed the DAR to speed up the distribution of one million Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) to qualified farmer-beneficiaries.

The measure condones all unpaid amortizations of the principal debt, including interest and surcharges, if any, incurred by ARBs.

“We can do it, we will follow all his orders because we know that the President is behind us,” Estrella said, adding that the President has assured that the promise of agrarian reform is fulfilled in the whole country.

Estrella also said that the distribution of CLOAs manifested the administration’s affirmation to strengthen farmers’ rights by providing them individual land titles and protection under Republic Act 11953, or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act.

